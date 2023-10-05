The rivalry between Sly and Chuache was in full swing in the eighties, but they gave us the most brutal action movies of their careers.

Analyzing the well-known rivalry that Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone maintained for years would take us a while, but suffice it to say that they were not the best friends in the world between the late seventies and almost the mid-nineties. His struggle to be the best action movie star is well documented, especially in his different films.

Sylvester Stallone premiered in 1982 cornered, the first John Rambo film. At the time, Arnold Schwarzenegger was busy with Conan the Barbarian and about to become an iconic cybernetic organism in Terminator. But it wouldn’t take long for him to respond appropriately to the actor. Rocky.

It would be in 1985 when Chuache would appear carrying a three-meter log like the one carrying the pillow on his shoulder in Commando, the beastly film directed by Mark L. Lester.

Arnold Schwarzenegger becomes the colonel John Matrix, an elite commando who has been retired from service and has looked for a quiet and secluded place so that the many enemies he has made over the years do not kill him. Unfortunately, one of them, an infamous dictator, finds him and kidnaps his daughter.

The typical thing to do with someone like Chuache, because you know that his response is going to be calm and free of all types of violence. Just kidding: the shots and unfulfilled promises come: “Remember how I said I would kill you last? I tricked you.”

Decades before Keanu Reeves turned revenge into a choreographed art, Arnold Schwarzenegger turned it into a fireworks display with which he responded to Sylvester Stallone’s John Rambo.

In the cast of the film, they accompanied him Rae Dawn Chong, Dan Hedaya, James Olson, Bill Duke, Vernon Wells, Alyssa Milano, Bill Paxton, David Patrick Kelly y Chelsea Field.

