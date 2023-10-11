After the third installment, matching what Bruce Willis and Samuel L. Jackson achieved seemed impossible, but it had a worthy successor.

Die Hard will always be one of the defining sagas of Bruce Willis’ career. His role as John McClane It represented a certain paradigm shift in action cinema, which distanced itself from giants like Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone, although it may not have done so.

John McClane has had five adventures on the big screen, although the fifth installment was a punishment in more ways than one. The last movie of the saga What we can consider good is The jungle 4.0where John was already an analog dinosaur in a digital world.

A brutal cyberattack turns the East Coast of the United States upside down, with a ruthless villain, Thomas Gabriel (Timothy Olyphant), pulling the strings from his hideout. As luck would have it, in the middle of all those plans, John McClane was doing his job.

Accompanying the Bruce Willis y Timothy Olyphant In the fourth Die Hard movie, we find Maggie Q, Justin Long, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Cliff Curtis, Kevin Smith, Jonathan Sadowski, Andrew Friedman y Yorgo Constantine.

John McClane against technology

While it is true that the tandem between Bruce Willis and Justin Long works because of all those clichés of the generational leap, it must be said that they do not achieve that fantastic chemistry that the John McClane actor had with Samuel L. Jackson in Die Hard: Revenge, those are big words.

But the movie directed by Len Wiseman It emerged as a great successor, light years away from what would be that fifth film that, unfortunately, marked the end of the saga on a bitter note.

If you want to see John McClane demonstrate his computer skills to save his daughter, today you have The jungle 4.0 on FDF from 10:40 p.m. —9:40 p.m. in the Canary Islands—. And if your schedule is tight, you have the movie on Disney + to enjoy Bruce Willis in all his glory.