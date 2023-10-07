Once again, one more Saturday we meet again with the Not on Saturday Circulation Today. With its own rules to apply during the weekends, the Hoy No Circula project continues with the objective of reducing air pollution in the Metropolitan Zone of the Valley of Mexico (ZMVM).

But what are we talking about? The Hoy No Circula project is an anti-pollution plan designed by the CDMX Environment Secretariat (SEDEMA) that is launched every day of the month and that affects all cars, regardless of the license plate or license plate of the car. .

Thus, depending on the days and the type of vehicle we have, we will have to leave our car at home or we can use it. When we talk about Saturday No Circulation Today it is because the restrictions that apply during this day are not exactly the same as the rest of the week. The plan, however, is applied in 16 municipalities in Mexico City in the following municipalities of the States of Mexico:

Atizapán de Zaragoza Coacalco de Berriozábal Cuautitlán Cuautitlán Izcalli Chalco Chicoloapan Chimalhuacán Ecatepec de Morelos Huixquilucan Ixtapaluca La Paz Naucalpan de Juárez Nezahualcóyotl Nicolás Romero Tecámac Tlalnepantla de Baz Tultitlán Chalco Valley

What cars and license plates does Hoy No Circula Saturday affect?

So, let’s clarify what the Hoy No Circula program is so as not to have any problems. This project is designed to improve air quality in the most polluted areas. Therefore, it is about limiting polluting emissions into the atmosphere, limiting the number of cars that circulate on the street.

The restrictions are rotating and, therefore, depend on the calendar that you can consult above. As you can see, it specifies which cars can move and which have to rest. The restrictions apply between 05:00 and 22:00 hoursso we can circulate at night if we need to.

If we want a quick summary, all cars are required to rest at least once a week. The most polluting ones, in addition, have to do it every Saturday and others alternate every other Saturday.

That being said, who has to rest on saturday? The shifts, as we said, are rotating for some vehicles. These do not always affect the same cars and, to decide who rests and who does not, the hologram number and the last number of the license plate are taken into account. This is important because number two holograms are required to rest every Saturday.

Therefore, those who rest alternately are hologram one. And, in this case, it is the registrations completed in odd numbers that will have to stay home, as October 7 is the first Saturday of the month of October. Despite this, if you need any extra clarification, you have all the information in the image above.

Despite this, it must be taken into account that some cars do have exceptions that we cannot ignore. For example, and regardless of the license plate number, the cars we list below are not affected by Hoy No Circula Saturday. The cars that will not be able to circulate are the following:

Those with a 0 and 00 hologram Those that run on electricity, natural gas or are hybrids Those that have a license plate for the disabled All those dedicated to urban transportation services (includes funeral homes) Those that offer school or passenger transportation Those intended for public safety and/or civil protection

If you fail to comply with these restrictions, the fine will be 20 to 30 times the Measurement and Update Unit (ONE), equivalent to 1,924.40 pesos And till 2,886.60 pesos.

Photo | Andy Vult