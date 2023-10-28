It’s Saturday. And that means that we have a Not on Saturday Circulation Today. That is, drivers who intend to move with their car through the areas defined by the Metropolitan Zone of the Valley of Mexico (ZMVM) once again face the restrictions defined by the CDMX Environment Secretariat (SEDEMA).

As? What are we talking about? We are talking about the Hoy No Circula project, a project designed to reduce air pollution caused by the circulation of vehicles in spaces with the worst air quality. The method is simple: temporarily take some cars off the road.

The restrictions apply every day of the month but do not always affect the same cars. With the aim that no one is left out, the shifts are rotating, although it is true that the most polluting vehicles have to face stricter restrictions.

Regarding its application, it extends through 16 municipalities in Mexico City in the following municipalities of the States of Mexico:

Atizapán de Zaragoza Coacalco de Berriozábal Cuautitlán Cuautitlán Izcalli Chalco Chicoloapan Chimalhuacán Ecatepec de Morelos Huixquilucan Ixtapaluca La Paz Naucalpan de Juárez Nezahualcóyotl Nicolás Romero Tecámac Tlalnepantla de Baz Tultitlán Chalco Valley





What cars and license plates does Hoy No Circula Saturday affect?

To be clear: how does the Hoy No Circula project work? Today Not Circulating, both on Saturday and on any other day, leaves the specified cars out of circulation each day in the spaces indicated above and temporarily.

The idea is to reduce the volume of vehicles when there are more cars on the street. Therefore, the restrictions only apply between 05:00 and 22:00 hours. The shifts are also rotating and the same cars do not always have to rest, it will depend on the license plate number and its hologram.

What does happen is that all cars (with exceptions that we will see later) will have to rest at least one day a week. However, Saturdays are special because some cars always repeat and others will have to rest two out of every four Saturdays of the month (every other week alternately).

Okay, to be clear: who has to rest on saturdays? To understand how Hoy No Circula Saturday works, you have to be clear that the shifts rotate. This Saturday, the fourth of the month of October, cars with hologram one and a license plate ending in an even number have to rest. Also added are the cars with hologram two, which rest every Saturday.

You have all the details in the image above, which may clarify your doubts. Some exceptions are also specified in this image. These indicate the cars that do not have the obligation to rest and those that are not affected by Today No Circula Saturday. These cars are the following:

Those with a 0 and 00 hologram Those that run on electricity, natural gas or are hybrids Those that have a license plate for the disabled All those dedicated to urban transportation services (includes funeral homes) Those that offer school or passenger transportation Those intended for public safety and/or civil protection

If you fail to comply with these restrictions, the fine will be 20 to 30 times the Unit of Measurement and Update (ONE), equivalent to 1,924.40 pesos And till 2,886.60 pesos.

