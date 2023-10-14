Saturday October 14. That means that we are once again under the designs of the project Not on Saturday Circulation Today. This happens because the program designed by the CDMX Environment Secretariat (SEDEMA) has its own rules for Saturdays.

The Hoy No Circula program, we remember, is underway in the Metropolitan Zone of the Valley of Mexico (ZMVM). Its final objective is to reduce atmospheric pollution, limiting the circulation of some vehicles and, therefore, preventing them from releasing polluting emissions into the atmosphere at specific times.

This program has restrictions for every day of the month, depending on the type of vehicle used. However, Saturdays have their own limitations. Thus, both Hoy No Circula and Hoy No Circula on Saturday are applied in 16 municipalities in Mexico City in the following municipalities of the States of Mexico:

Atizapán de Zaragoza Coacalco de Berriozábal Cuautitlán Cuautitlán Izcalli Chalco Chicoloapan Chimalhuacán Ecatepec de Morelos Huixquilucan Ixtapaluca La Paz Naucalpan de Juárez Nezahualcóyotl Nicolás Romero Tecámac Tlalnepantla de Baz Tultitlán Chalco Valley

What cars and license plates does Hoy No Circula Saturday affect?

To better understand what we are talking about, the Hoy No Circula project is designed to improve air quality in those areas with the worst records. The way to do this is to limit polluting emissions by reducing the volume of cars on the streets.

These restrictions are rotating and therefore apply a calendar. This is the same one you have just above and in which it is specified which vehicles can move and which have to rest between the 05:00 and 22:00 hours.

In short, all cars are required to rest at least one day a week. Some of these will also have to do it on Saturdays, either all of them or alternately, depending on the type of plate and hologram with which they are registered.

What are the cars that have to rest on saturday? Although the shifts are rotating for some vehicles, it must be taken into account that the cars with hologram number two will have to rest every Saturday. Among those that rest alternately, it is taken into account that the number of the hologram is one and the last number of the license plate.

This week, as we are facing the second Saturday of the month of October, it will be cars with a hologram one and a license plate ending in an even number that will have to stay home. Again, if you have any questions, we refer you to the image above, where everything is explained schematically.

Of course, although all cars with hologram two must stay home on Saturdays and this week those with hologram one with license plates ending in an even number do so, there are some exceptions, with vehicles that do not have the obligation to rest on any Saturday. Thus, the following cars are not affected by Hoy No Circula Saturday:

Those with a 0 and 00 hologram Those that run on electricity, natural gas or are hybrids Those that have a license plate for the disabled All those dedicated to urban transportation services (includes funeral homes) Those that offer school or passenger transportation Those intended for public safety and/or civil protection

If you fail to comply with these restrictions, the fine will be 20 to 30 times the Unit of Measurement and Update (ONE), equivalent to 1,924.40 pesos And till 2,886.60 pesos.

