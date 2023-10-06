The 2023 Nobel Peace Prize will be awarded at 11am today with an announcement by the Nobel Committee in Oslo, Norway. The Nobel Peace Prize is one of the most prestigious international prizes, and is awarded to personalities who work “for brotherhood between nations, for the abolition or reduction of standing armies and for the promotion or support of peace processes”, such as Swedish industrialist Alfred Nobel asked when the prize was established.

Unlike the other categories, which are awarded in Stockholm, it is awarded in Oslo and decided by the Norwegian Nobel Committee, made up of five members selected by the Norwegian parliament. It works like this due to an explicit indication by Alfred Nobel, linked to the fact that in 1901 Norway was still part of the Kingdom of Sweden and Norway. The five members are usually retired former Norwegian politicians, they receive the applications by February and decide according to a procedure that remains secret: all documents and records of the selection process are classified for 50 years.

Last year’s prize was awarded to Russian activist Ales Bialiatski, the Russian human rights organization Memorial and the Ukrainian Center for Civil Liberties.