El Hormiguero will say goodbye to the week in style with the arrival of a star. A movie night is coming up with the program that will dress up to welcome Eva Longoria.

Eva is an American actress, producer and philanthropist. Recognized for her numerous roles in Hollywood productions, Longoria has also participated in various films and television projects. Outside of her artistic career, she has stood out for her social and political activism in favor of various causes.

It is not the first time that we have enjoyed the visit of the spectacular performer. Years ago, she was spending an unforgettable night in El Hormiguero where she confessed a paranormal experience that had happened to her.

Today, Eva Longoria returns to talk about her latest great adventure: her first experience behind the cameras. Don’t miss the visit, tonight at 9:45 p.m.!