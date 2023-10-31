We continue a week of cinema in El Hormiguero with the arrival of Belén Cuesta and Ricardo Gómez. The actors will sit next to Pablo Motos to present their latest series and discuss what it has been like to work together again.

The guests are two of the best-known Spanish performers of recent times. She has multiple nominations for the Goya Awards, and he has a lifetime linked to acting, starting his professional career at just five years of age.

It is not the first time that Belén and Ricardo present a joint project on the program. The last time they went to El Hormiguero they had a hilarious moment playing cracked telephone with Carlos Latre imitations.

Tonight, we will once again enjoy an interview full of confessions and laughter where the protagonists, as if it were one of their films, will be the two guests. You can not lose this!