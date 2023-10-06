Nintendo continues to carry out Pokémon promotional actions. Here we have a very interesting giveaway.

Pokémon

Specifically, we can choose to win one of the 3 Elite Trainer Box packs of the Scarlet and Purple-151 expansion, of the Pokemon TCG + Poké Ball replica (The Wand Company). Here you can participate and in the message below Nintendo reminds us that Ash’s coronation as Champion is broadcast today on Boing Spain:

Remember that the episodes in which Ash Ketchum becomes World Champion air today at 7:20 p.m. (CEST) on @BoingES! More information: https://t.co/Al6EgpFNE5 — Nintendo España (@NintendoES) October 6, 2023

