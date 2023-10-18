The hectic week of El Hormiguero has reached the halfway point, but the party doesn’t stop. Tonight, the set will be filled with rhythm to the sound of Ana Mena, who returns to the program to present her latest single.

Ana is a Spanish singer and actress. She began her artistic career at an early age and has participated in numerous musical and television productions. She is known for her vocal talent and her versatility in musical genres, collaborating with international artists and making a recognized name in the industry.

The guest has been with Pablo Motos on numerous occasions. During her last visit, the artist made it clear what her best “therapy” is when something goes wrong, starring in a most emotional and sincere moment.

Tonight, we will have another visit from Ana Mena, who will light up the set with her talent and sense of humor. Don’t miss the upcoming program!