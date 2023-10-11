Suara.com – Artist Irfan Hakim tells a terrifying story about his pet binturong. He said his newborn binturong cub had a strange shape.

“Her child is a binturong. She gave birth to two. But one is really strange. Her eyes are fused into one. Then it looks like she has horns. Her teeth are fangs, she doesn’t have a nose,” said Irfan Hakim in the FYP program which aired on Tuesday (10/10/2023) .

“This was born in the middle of the night, so it only has one eye, no nose. Unfortunately it didn’t survive,” he continued.

At that moment, Irfan Hakim shared a portrait and video of the binturong child. He said netizens’ comments were varied.

“People see it as something supernatural. Sorry, some say Dajjal, some say the son of a genie,” he said.

However, Irfan Hakim said that the strange shape of his binturong child was due to a genetic problem. It has nothing to do with anything mystical.

“But from a veterinary perspective, just genetically. The formation is not perfect. But the visuals are really scary,” said Irfan Hakim.

Even though he was dead, Irfan Hakim said he did not bury the binturong.

“I’ll preserve it,” concluded Irfan Hakim.

