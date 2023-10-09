It has happened in the United Kingdom, where the Premier League has celebrated and used as a threatening message, which has happened to a 58-year-old pirate named Steven Mills. He was arrested in the summer of 2021 and just this week he was sentenced by a court to spend 36 months in prison. The pirates continue to see how the siege pushes them further against the ropes and how the authorities do not forgive a single one.

A piracy business with several brands

The popularity of this pirate had been built, mainly, around the idea of ​​providing customers with the possibility of watching all the matches of the British league, the Premier League, at a reduced cost. The popularity that his pirate services had supposedly achieved would have led Mills to shape several different brands of illegal IPTV with which to continue expanding their business in British lands.

From the Premier they have not hesitated to let the news flow and, thus, become the best advertising weapon against piracy. Because these arrests seem to be what is helping the most to stop the growth of pirate networks around the world. After all, potential criminals are more shocked to see that arrests are being made than a message reminding them that pirating is illegal. The plan, based on this, could not be working better, as bigwigs like Mills are being caught red-handed.

Guilty of various crimes

This has been a long investigation. There was a lot at stake since the criminal had a large hacking network set up that he managed confidentially so as not to be detected. Specialists have had to collaborate both from the anti-piracy organization FACT, the West Mercia police and representatives of the Premier League. But the victory has been overwhelming, since, as we said before, Mills was serving thousands and thousands of people. In the photo in the previous paragraph you can see the large number of devices seized in the raid. They are primarily referred to as Firesticks, a term that authorities are using to generalize.

What the criminal did was offer devices to watch IPTV that he sold from different websites and in which no mention was made of any type of illegal subscription. That was something that, as far as has been discovered, occurred in secret, to leave as little trace as possible. The customers were informed that the service was not legal, which puts them in the spotlight for the next step in this investigation.

In addition to the websites dedicated to the sale of illegal devices, the pirate had several brands in which offered his illegal services, such as Eyepeeteevee and Pikabox UK. However, you can imagine, with those names, that the services he provided were related to the pirate IPTV business. According to the records, the second of the brands we have mentioned had been active since 2017, so the criminal’s crimes could have continued for a long period of time. However, it seems that the authorities have not found specific evidence of the beginning of these illegal actions.

In the statement that has been published in relation to the 3-year prison sentence that Mills will spend, special emphasis has been placed on other important aspects. The Premier League has not missed the opportunity to remember that they have already made visits to many of the homes that are using pirate football services with IPTV. In these cases, notifications are issued to immediately cease use, but there may also be other risks for users, including prison sentences. In reality, Mills has received a separate sentence from the one mentioned just for having also been a viewer of the illegal IPTV services that he was providing, so it would be something that the public should take into account.

An attempt is made to demonstrate that there is a real risk, not only for pirates, but also for consumers. This is probably something to remember when considering using one of these services, especially knowing that there are legal options to watch football for free. The authorities want to put a stop to illegal IPTV and it seems that they will do whatever it takes to achieve this.