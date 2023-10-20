Selebtek.suara.com – Thariq Halilintar’s relationship with Fuji has ended. Now they both seem happy with their respective worlds.

Tariq Halilintar is often seen together with Aaliyah Massaid. Meanwhile, Fuji is busy with routine activities and is reportedly close to the proud footballer of the country, Asnawi Mangkualam.

Although the public still does not have certainty about Fuji and Asnawi’s true relationship.

Long before the news, Tariq and Fuji already had a new partner. It turns out that Atta Halilintar’s younger brother once revealed how much he loves Haji Faisal’s daughter.

In a podcast with Marissya Icha on YouTube Cam On Entertainment and uploaded again by Instagram @lambe_danu on Thursday (19/10/2023), Tariq expressed his heart.

Through a simple question asked by Marissya Icha.

“1 to 100 Tariqs unfortunately go to Fuji?” asked Marissya Icha.

Receiving a question like that, Tariq looked confused and confused, until he asked what the question meant.

“What do you mean by that? Said Tariq while laughing out loud.

As host, Marisya immediately responded with affection as a friend, not a boyfriend.

“Yes, I mean you can do it as a friend,” said Marissya Icha.

Tariq immediately gave his version of the best answer.

“I always pray and hope for all the best that the world can give him,” he said.

He even stated firmly that, for example, there was a choice of up to 1000 or a million. Tariq will choose a million feelings of affection for Fuji.

“That’s the best answer, right? If you can get 1000, a million, give me a million,” he explained.

“If you can do it, the world can do everything for the best,” he added.