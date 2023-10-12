Overwatch 2 celebrates its first anniversary as a sequel, something that Blizzard has brought directly to the game with the launch of Season 7 and Halloween events, also adding a collaboration with Diablo IV. A crossover that has been highly anticipated due to the popularity of both franchises, but that has left fans quite upset, since the attractive Diablo 4 skins are in a $40 package.

These are the Lilith skins for Moira and Inarius for Pharah, which are part of the Ultimate Battle Pass package that has a price of $39.99 and is included as one of the attractions of Season 7. As fans From Diablo you may know, Lilith and Inarius are main characters from Blizzard’s action role-playing game, Diablo 4. Characters who come with their skins to Overwatch 2, a game that replaced its classic loot box system with an approach based on seasons and passes of battle.

You can read: Overwatch League fails and will close after only six years of life

Although the package includes other elements, these are of little relevance since in short, the two skins that were used to promote Rise of Darkness, Season 7 of the game. Skins that cannot be obtained by using in-game currencies, experience, or completing challenges. The only option is to purchase them through the store as part of the complete package. Something that, as we said, has angered fans of Diablo IV and Overwatch 2, including players who highlight that with that money, you could buy a complete game or even several on sale.

Sentiment that can be read in Reddit posts, such as one from a player who says: “These are some of the best and most unique skins for these characters in a long time, and of course, they are locked behind a pack. They are not even “Available in the premium battle pass, they’re only in the last pack they want money for. I should have seen that coming… It’s a way of being greedy and ruining the excitement of the game.”

A new controversy that continues to generate distance with its community of players, since as we told you previously, Overwatch 2 had a disastrous reception upon its arrival on Steam, having nothing but negative reviews from the platform’s players, reaching a rating of 2 out of 10 and more than 100 thousand unfavorable opinions, almost 63,000 of them written in Chinese.

