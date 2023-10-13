Suara.com – Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto has conditions so that Indonesia can become a developed country by 2045. This requirement is that the salary received by Indonesian workers must be at least IDR 10 million per month.

“RI workers must be paid IDR 10 million per month if Indonesia wants to move up to become a high-income country by 2045,” said Airlangga in a forum quoted on Friday (13/10/2023).

Airlangga said that currently Indonesia’s per capita income is at USD 4,700 or the equivalent of IDR 73 million (assuming an exchange rate of IDR 15,693 per US dollar). Then, Indonesia’s per capita income is targeted to increase to USD 5,500 or IDR 86 million in 2024 and USD 10 thousand or IDR 156 million after 2030 to 2045.

He said that Indonesia has now succeeded in maintaining positive economic growth performance by being above 5% for the last seven consecutive quarters, even inflation in September 2023 was also recorded as low at 2.28% (yoy).

Also Read: Get ready! Jokowi Wants to Reduce Use of Subsidized LPG

This shows Indonesia’s solid economic fundamentals, especially in the context of the slowdown in global economic growth projected by the IMF for 2023 to 2.9% from the previous projection of 3.0%.

The government has also made the Golden Indonesia 2045 vision the main pillar in efforts to achieve strong economic sustainability. GDP achievement is targeted at USD9.8 trillion by 2045, so that Indonesia will become one of the five countries with the top GDP in the world. In addition, GDP per capita is expected to reach USD 30,300, which also indicates a commitment to achieving a high level of prosperity for every citizen.

“We predict that Indonesia’s economic growth can be maintained at 5-5.5%, so we will have per capita income growth in 2024 that can reach USD 5,500, today USD 4,700, then we will reach USD 10,000,” he said.