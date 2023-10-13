The Rossoneri flag spoke like this during the Sports Festival: “The penalty against Juve allowed me to achieve the goal of a lifetime. War? I can’t talk about it, but sport can save. It helps to live”

Furio Zara

October 13 – Trent

All the goals of his life are ultimately his life. Years lined up like memories for future reference, spent with a single objective: to be Andriy Shevchenko, “a humble person” as he defines himself, a champion who once again – eleven years after his retirement – is welcomed with an ovation, choirs from stadium, applause. Here Santa Chiara Auditorium, San Siro to you. In a Sports Festival which is a continuous celebration for the Golden Balls – from Baggio to Ronaldinho, from Rummenigge to Papin – Sheva recalls the best moment of his life, the year – 2004 – of winning the individual trophy more coveted. “It was a dream that I cultivated as a child, ever since I went to the stadium and cheered for my idols who had won the Ballon d’Or, Oleg Blochin and Igor Belanov”.

how many goals

—

But fate gave him an appointment when he wore the Milan shirt. “When Ariedo Braida came to make me sign the contract he gave me a shirt and told me: with this shirt you will win the Ballon d’Or. It was written in destiny.” And in the story of this fabulous champion, who peppered his career with goals but more than anyone else, one remained in his heart. In the room – and there are around a thousand of them, a lot of kids – just by mentioning that magical moment – of course, the decisive penalty in the final against Juventus at Old Trafford – they all get caught up in the enthusiasm. Twenty years later, Sheva is still there. In front of that disk, waiting for them beyond was glory. “Those few meters that separated me from the ball were the longest of my life. It was an eternal time, and then very quickly: I realized my dream.” Ovation in the room, the same one that will accompany him an hour later – with people crowding under the stage for selfies and shirts to autograph – at the end of a wonderful chat, spent between memories and emotions, between past and future.

milan, del piero and totti

—

The champion, the coach, the man. Sheva – who is keen to point out: “I will always remain in the world of football” – ties together the thread that holds heartfelt memories together. “Milan is my family”. She declines it in the present tense, because that is how it is. The meeting – modulated by questions from Alessandra Bocci and Alessandro Alciato – unfolds between yesterday and today. They ask him: the best goal? “In Rome, it was January (yes, Epiphany Day 2004), when we won 2-1, assisted by Clarence Seedorf. That technical gesture had a very high difficulty coefficient.” The man has solid values, which are recognized by everyone, apart from his footballing faith – “My parents taught me the important things in life” – which is why the words he delivers to his former colleagues are honeyed . “I have always admired Totti’s love for Roma, something special. Bobo Vieri? A champion, less so when he came to Inter (laughter). Batistuta is first of all a respectable person, I liked his elegance and power. Del Piero? A genius”. Even when Cordoba was mentioned to him – who beat him up in the derbies – Sheva managed to speak with affection. “Cordoba was a sweet boy, who when he hit you he would tell you: I’m sorry”. Laughs. We also laugh, out of affection, when Sheva remembers the location of his wedding: “Yes, you know, I got married on a golf course. Golf is my great passion. I also played with Djokovic, but I’m stronger.” Curtain with an improvised golf course on stage. Sheva accepts the game, complains about the balls – “These aren’t real” – and then lands a masterstroke: cascading applause, from goal to golf, a matter of nuance.

love, war, the future

—

Sheva means Ukraine. “When I played for the national team (111 appearances and 48 goals from 1995 to 2012), it was always an honor to represent my country.” Ukraine is love, but also pain for the current situation of a country tormented by war. Shevchenko was recently appointed independent advisor by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. His voice cracks. “When the war began I was afraid for my family, for my friends. And immediately afterwards I thought that there really was a possibility that Ukraine no longer existed. This thought threw me into despair, which is why today I feel a great responsibility for this task of mine. But we Ukrainians don’t give up. We need the Western world, we are together (and he says it to the audience, with a sincerity that impresses him) we are together to keep our future alive.” Sheva gets emotional, tears well up in his eyes, he has a lump in his throat, his heart is heavy, “I can’t talk about the war”, from the room someone shouts something at him in Ukrainian, he responds with a broken voice. “Sport can save, sport helps to live”: all the languages ​​of the world, a single language, that of those who think that sport is the Great Beauty, where beauty is also a rolling ball. There are sporting champions and there are great men, Sheva has given us the demonstration that the two things can coexist.

October 13, 2023 (modified October 13, 2023 | 11:13 pm)

