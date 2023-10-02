On October 2, 1968, just over a kilometer from the Plaza de las Tres Culturas in TlatelolcoBritish actress Rita Tushingham He showed how to play a character who couldn’t speak and was violated, in the movie “The Trap.”

Shortly before 6:00 p.m. that day, when flares illuminated the ground where a student demonstration was taking place, The film was about to finish its first screening at the Tlatelolco Cinema, located a few meters from the current metro line 3 station.

It was an apparently ordinary Wednesday and the cinema, theater and TV programming continued its course, so The majority of society found out about the student massacre until the next day.

According to official reports, the worst part of the shooting and capture of the members of the National Strike Council, who were in the Chihuahua building, lasted until eight at night. Not counting the subsequent hours in which the bodies were lifted, the army toured departments and practically secured the area, until dawn.

Here we tell you what was happening in cinema, TV and theater, while the army assaulted the site where pre-Hispanic vestiges, a colonial church and modern multi-departmental buildings converge.

Cine

The already traditional Diana cinema proudly showed its first screening of “The Valley of the Dolls”, with Sharon Tate and the Real Cinema boasted the 15th successful week of the Disney studios’ “Fantasy” animation, with two nightly screenings.

The Bucareli cinema, which has already disappeared in 2023, showed a double program while the events in Tlatelolco were taking place: “The Samurai” and “Under the Earth”, with the French actor Alain Delon.

The movie “Blue Demon vs the diabolical ones” was in his penultimate performance at the Chinese Palace and, “By my pistols”, with Cantinflas, he was the love and lord of Hollywood cinema.

Television

The small screen had a menu for all tastes.

While Channel 2 was showing the soap opera “Cruz de amor” with Silvia Derbez and Jorge Lavat in the leading roles, Channel 5 had the cartoon “Huckleberry Hound” on its schedule, to be spun with the Japanese adventure and fiction series “Ultra “Q.”

Channel 4 had the historical soap opera “Los caudillos” on air, which was followed by the so-called Musical Wednesday. with the presence of the Huerta Sisters and Los Pikolinos, along with the comedians Pomponio and Kíkaro.

After 8:00 p.m. there were, among others, the series “The Crazy Adams” and “My Adorable Nephews.”

The nightly news was in two schedules: at 10:00 p.m. on Channel 4, and then had another at 11:30 p.m. Channel 2 had it, but that day it was broadcast without a defined schedule, since it depended on the programming, with the ending of the movie “Gabino Barrera”, starring Antonio Aguilar.

The news broadcasts reported on Tlatelolco until the next day.

theater

With the cost of tickets between four and twelve pesos, the Blanquita Theater was full with a show that began at 7:30 p.m., which, It included Tongolele in the dance, as well as María Elena Velasco “La India María” and Manuel “Loco” Valdés in the comedy.

The theater located near Garibaldi was at that time the top dog in the capital’s nighttime entertainment and, that day, it couldn’t be any other way.

At the Manolo Fábregas Theater The musical “Hello Dolly” with Libertad Lamarque was about to start and at the Xola, “The Lies of the Wolf” with Aarón Hernán.

