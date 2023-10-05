Can you imagine being able to comfortably watch on your television what is considered one of the most important channels Related to Japan? You can also enjoy all those contents that are seen in the land of the rising sun at home comfortably through the latest development from Tivify. The same happens with Portuguese channels, although in this case the selection of channels is much broader, which is most interesting. They are not free channels, but they may be what some people were looking for.

Japan on Tivify

The platform includes among its proposals the possibility of contracting the NHK World Premium Plan, which gives access to the channel of the same name. NHK is the Japanese national public broadcaster, which has this international version in which content is broadcast, both self-produced and from the original Japanese channel. It is a channel prepared for the enjoyment of people all over the world, so you will find broadcasts in English and even the occasional space where you could also listen to Spanish.

One of the positive aspects of watching NHK World Premium is that it gives you the feeling of being in Japan, since you can be up to date with what is happening in the country. The news that is broadcast is combined with series, entertainment spaces and educational content. It is a channel known for its variety and for trying to cover all possible fronts. Thus, for example, live action series set in Japan’s past are broadcast, in the middle of the samurai era, but there are also comedy shows and travel guides that take you to some of the most interesting places in the country. This plan can be contracted for 19.90 euros per month or with offers of 199 euros annually or 99.50 euros each semester.

The best channels in Portugal

For those interested in watching Portuguese channels, Tivify’s proposal is cheaper. In this case the price is only 2.99 euros per month, with an annual subscription also available at a cost of 29.90 euros. What users who get this plan get is access to a notable selection of channels that stand out for the variety of topics they cover between all of them.

Sports lovers will be happy to know that this plan supports the viewing of Channel 11 and A Bola TV, being the place where they are broadcast. many major competitions from the country. This way, you will be able to follow important events such as the Portuguese Championship, the BPI League, the Placard League or the Revelação League, as well as the Taça de Portugal. Thanks to this, especially for those who live the sport with enthusiasm, there is no doubt that it is a most interesting proposal.

But there are also general and entertainment channels. The subscription will give you access to RTP Internacional and SIC Internacional, which are considered two of the essentials in regards to coverage of Portugal. Another good option that is included is CMTV, which leaves very good feelings due to the efficient combination of current affairs and entertainment. For example, this is a channel where you will have the opportunity to watch television programs such as Separados pela Vida, Pata na Poça or Prato da Casa, among others. In addition, the Portugal TV+ package includes the news channels RTP3, SIC Noticias and Porto Canal, the latter being highly recommended if you have someone you know who lives in the northern part of the country.