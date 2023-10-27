The month of October para Tivify It’s just full of news. If during the previous weeks new channels have arrived with the best of Japan, Portugal, Mexico, Brazil… Now, the platform dresses up for Halloween. And all thanks to the fact that it has just incorporated the Planet Horror serviceso horror film fans are in luck.

From now on, Tivify customers will not have to look for where they can watch scary movies or expand the platform’s horror catalog. The only streaming video on demand catalog in Spain is now available through this platform.

Until now, this service was available through its website, Prime Video or Vodafone TV. However, with the new agreement that has been signed with Tivify, users of this streaming service can contract this option as an extra from within the platform itself and thus enjoy horror premieres every week from a single service. This way you can forget about using other applications and have all your favorite content in a single service.

More scary movies for 2 euros

We are at the doors of Halloween, and Tivify knows it. For this reason, the platform does not stop expanding its offer, although this time it has done so with all lovers of this genre in mind.

For this reason, starting today, the platform incorporates the Planet Horror service. In this case, it is the only video on demand catalog in our country that specializes in fantasy and horror films.

This new content package, which is produced by AMC Networks International, is available for Tivify customers in any of the platform’s plans and can be contracted for 2 euros per month. So, for very little money per month, you can enjoy a wide variety of scary content, and this service even promises new releases every week.

Once you can access this extra service, you can find new releases, classics or even titles selected by the main horror film festivals in Spain. In addition, every week, there are premieres. To give you an idea, for example, among the new releases that will be included during the next month of November, films such as La Mantis, Bed of the dead, The Drownsman, The Heretics, I’ll take your dead or Feral stand out. .

Keep in mind that you can now contract it with two options: 2 euros per month or 19.90 euros per year. Maybe it’s worth trying it for a month for just two euros and, if this extra service finally convinces you, you could already hire it for a year. As for the Tivify plansyou have up to four different plans:

Tivify Free: free and with more than 170 channels.

Tivify Plus for 2.99 euros per month: more channels and access to extra functions.

Tivify Premium for 7.99 euros per month: the same as the Plus plan, but with 11 extra premium channels.

Tivify Premium XL for 9.99 euros per month: add the three LaLiga Hypermotion channels to the most advanced plan.