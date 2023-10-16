For weeks Tivify has been considering making its service one of the most outstanding in terms of providing its users access to international channels. If you’ve been keeping up with the latest news you’ll know that, for example, they’ve recently introduced channels from places like Japan and Portugal. Now seven channels arrive from Latin America and, best of all, they are free.

Mexico on Tivify

Of the seven free channels that are added to the service, four of them come from Mexico. They are all part of the properties that the Azteca chain has, which Mexican users know good. These are the following channels: Azteca Internacional, Corazón, Clic and Cinema. With these four channels, Mexicans living in Spain and all those who love Mexican culture will be able to enjoy a large amount of content at home for free.

The Azteca Internacional channel is the global version of Azteca, which ensures that you can see a selection of its best content, such as series, entertainment or cultural programs. Its variety is one of the most interesting aspects and helps complement the thematic style of the other channels. Thus, in Clic what we find are content related to cars, lifestyle and health, while Corazón is the most recommended space for lovers of soap operas. For its part, Cinema broadcasts films of Mexican origin, including some of the country’s main classics. Some of those that can be seen are titles such as El rey del barrio, El Cinderella, Águila o sol, Santo vs. The Strangler or Hidden River.

Chile and Brazil also have channels

But as we indicated, Mexico is not the only Latin American country that comes to Tivify. The platform has also welcomed Brazil, a country that is fully introduced with the Record News channel. This will be the best channel for those who are interested in staying up to date with everything news about Brazil. However, the channel also deals with highly relevant international news, so it is a good addition that will surely be received with interest.

On the part of Chile, the channels that are added so that we can watch them for free are 13 Entertainment and 13 Culture, where they are committed to content full of variety. The first of them is dedicated to news, series and contests, mainly, so there is always something different to enjoy. Some of the productions that can be seen include spaces such as Teletrece Noche, Tierra Brava or Qué dice Chile, while series such as Doña Bárbara, Melissa or Yo soy Betty, la fea are also broadcast. In 13 Culture, the content that dominates the grid is the tourism and travel spaces, where We can keep track of Chileans who live abroad or who have taken exciting trips. For example, the broadcasts of Siempre hay un chileno, City Tour on tour or Lugares que siempre, among other programs, are popular.

All these channels have been added from dial 192, so if you are interested, do not hesitate to take a look to start watching their programming as soon as possible. As we told you, they are free and are separate from the paid subscriptions that give access to other benefits. In addition, you will be able to see them on any device, from Smart TV to your computer or mobile phone.