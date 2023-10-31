Suara.com – Famous designer Ivan Gunawan or Igun is looking for women to participate in the Miss Mega Bintang beauty contest organized by the foundation he founded, the Dunia Mega Bintang Foundation.

Igun wants one of the participants to come from Eastern Indonesia such as Papua and NTT.

“I really want to have representatives from Papua, from NTT, we have seven licenses,” Igun was quoted as saying Suara.com from a video re-shared by the Tiktok account @aunty_khey22, Tuesday (31/10/2023).

Igun hopes that in the future Miss Mega Bintang contestants will have frizzy hair like the participants in international beauty events. In fact, he doesn’t mind if a contestant has bald hair.

“I want this, I want to have a child whose hair is as big as Alaihim’s, I want it to be big. If someone is bald, I want it too, come on, like the USA, I want someone who is frizzy. His name is Kribo,” said Igun.

Igun’s video upload looking for model criteria from Eastern Indonesia immediately drew various reactions from netizens. Netizens suggested that Igun choose Zsa Zsa Utari because he was judged according to the criteria.

“Maria imperfect is good,” said the account @ria***.

“The former child artist is now beautiful, Sasa,” said the account @rat***.

“It’s really fitting for Zsasa Utari,” explained the account @str***.

Previously, Igun announced that he was looking for a model for the Miss Mega Bintang beauty contest whose face was similar to dandut singer Ayu Ting Ting. However, Igun said, the woman must be 175 cm tall.

If there are women who fit the criteria, Igun asks them to register to take part in the Miss Mega Bintang beauty contest.