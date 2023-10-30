Suara.com – Senior actresses Titiek Puspa and Niniek L Karim were present as speakers at a talk show entitled “Casual Chatting with Great Women”, to welcome Indonesian Museum Day 2023. The event was held at the Land and Agriculture Museum in Bogor last weekend.

The presence of Titiek Puspa and Niniek L Karim at the event which was initiated by the Entertainment Journalists Forum (Forwan) and hosted by Ratna Listi was also a form of their love and concern for the museum. Titiek and Niniek hope that museums in Indonesia can be comfortable for everyone, like museums abroad, so that people will be interested in visiting them.

For Titiek Puspa, teenagers and their children actually have a great interest in visiting museums. This can be seen from his own five year old grandson.

“My grandson was invited to visit a museum abroad for the first time. When he first came to the museum he was very enthusiastic, and after that he kept asking to visit the museum. This means that children’s interest in museums is very much influenced by the role of their parents,” said Titiek Puspa.

The same thing was also conveyed by Niniek L Karim. According to him, it is important to support children’s interest in museums from an early age. He himself had a love of museums from a young age, influenced by stories from his teacher.

“For me, the museum is a mirror of the past, present, and future,” said Ninike L Karim.

Meanwhile, Rima Setiani as Head of the Bogor Land and Agriculture Museum, explained that the aim of this talk show was to increase public interest in the museum.

“I was moved to see the extraordinary enthusiasm of the people who attended. In order to celebrate Indonesian Museum Day, we at the Land and Agriculture Museum not only held talk shows, but also museum tours and other activities to increase people’s love for museums,” said Rima Setiani.