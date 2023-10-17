James Cameron’s legendary film Titanic can now be seen at home in the best quality in 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray.

James Cameron’s iconic film Titanic, released in December 1997, celebrated its 25th anniversary last year, but its legacy lives on. Finally, it will arrive on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, and pre-sales are now available at Walmart and Amazon. The release date is scheduled for December 5thmaking it a perfect Christmas gift.

At the time, Titanic held the all-time global box office record and is currently the fourth highest-grossing film in history, behind only two other films James Cameron’s Avatar and Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame. But it also won a record 11 Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Cinematography, Best Editing, Best Art Direction, Best Costume Design, Best Original Dramatic Score, Best Original Song, Best Sound, Best Film Editing. Sound Effects and Best Visual Effects.

The extras are brutal.

The 4K Blu-ray release of Titanic also includes more than 15 hours of bonus content, with a new documentary titled Titanic: Stories from the Heart, promising new interviews with James Cameron, Jon Landau and Kate Winslet. Additionally, there will be a new fan art gallery, 3 audio commentaries and much more.

Titanic

The controversy over Jack’s survival continues.

One of the questions fans have debated over the years is whether Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) could have survived if Rose (Kate Winslet) had given him her life jacket to insulate him from the freezing water. In a recent Titanic: 25 Years Later special with James Cameron, the director explored several scenarios and confirmed that there were “a lot of variables.” Although the piece of wood Rose was floating on was big enough for both of them, she didn’t have the buoyancy to keep them safe.

Titanic

In a second scenario, the specialists showed that if they had kept only the upper half of the body out of the water, they could have survived for hours. However, due to physical exhaustion and cold, it is uncertain whether they would have arrived to the rescue in time.

In the last scenario, Rose gives her life jacket to Jack, which could have increased his chances of survival. According to Cameron, Jack made this decision to not endanger Rose, a choice he considers natural.

The arrival of Titanic on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray is an opportunity to relive the epic story of love and tragedy with impressive image quality.

