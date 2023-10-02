Virgoun Putra Tambunan and Inara Rusli’s household is at its lowest point. Both of them are currently undergoing divorce proceedings.

However, Virgoun and Inara Rusli’s divorce conflict apparently made Febby Carol, the older sister of the former Last Child vocalist, tired.

Because the divorce trial process has taken months.

“At the beginning, my sister was like, okay, just separate. We’ll return it to them. If my sister still has love and wants to survive, please do so. But if that’s the decision, it seems like it’s already done. Finished. Yes, that’s it,” he complained, quoted from the Intense Investigation YouTube video, Monday (2/10/2023).

He admitted that the divorce trial between Virgoun and Inara Rusli had taken up a lot of his time.

“Finally, that’s it, let’s follow what my little brother wants. We, every day, try to be better. It’s like we pray like that. “So in the end, it seems like this drama is too time-consuming and extraordinary,” he explained.

Febby also protested that he was the party who contributed to his sister’s domestic problems.

Because all this time, he continued, Febby Carol had actually tried to be a mediator between the parties. He even supports it if the two reconcile later.

“I’m just WhatsApp, if there is still love between you two, I won’t get in the way. If you want to come back, please do. “I don’t have a problem and I support it,” he explained.

Febby believes that both Virgoun and Inara Rusli need more time to think clearly about the future of their household.

Even though in the end Virgoun and Inara Rusli divorced, Febby Carol hopes that they will have a good relationship like siblings.

“If you can no longer do it, it would be good to be a brother. We have ended this drama. Let’s close with the good stuff, that’s all. “Maybe they need to think, they need time and maybe they still feel annoyed or whatever, it’s up to them,” he explained.

“But what’s important for me is that my heart is at peace,” he concluded again.