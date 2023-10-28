loading…

A spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) did not answer unequivocally when asked whether Israel’s bombing of the Gaza Strip could be categorized as genocide. Photo/Illustration

GENEVA – Spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), Ravina Shandasani, warned that well Israel nor Hamas could commit war crimes. However, he did not answer unequivocally when asked whether Israel’s bombing of the Gaza Strip could be categorized as genocide.

Israel has bombarded the Gaza Strip for 21 days in response to the sudden attack by the Palestinian militant group, Hamas, on October 7. The attacks have killed more than 7,000 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, including thousands of children.

In a press conference in Geneva on Friday, Shamdasani avoided giving a direct answer, but said his agency was concerned about the war crimes being committed.

“We are concerned about the collective punishment of Gaza residents as a response to the heinous attacks carried out by Hamas, which are also war crimes,” he said as reported by Russia Today, Saturday (28/10/2023).

He also stressed that the UN at this point could not go any further than that, adding that it would be up to an independent tribunal to determine whether war crimes had occurred.

Shamdasani also read a statement from UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk, in which he called on all parties to the conflict to heed the call for peace.

The statement included condemnation of Israel’s airstrikes on the Gaza Strip and its blockade of the territory, as well as criticism of Israel’s call for Palestinians to evacuate targeted areas.

“There is no safe place in Gaza. “Forcing people to flee in situations like these and when they are under total siege raises serious concerns about forced displacement, which is a war crime,” the statement said.

“Israel’s bombing of densely populated areas has caused severe damage to civilian infrastructure and loss of civilian life that, apparently, is difficult to reconcile with international humanitarian law,” he added.