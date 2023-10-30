The verification of compliance with the tire pressure values ​​imposed by Michelin begins to claim its first victims. Up until Buriram, only warnings had arrived, i.e. the sanction foreseen for the first time in which a driver is found with a value lower than those allowed for more than 50% of the distance of the long race (30% for the Sprint).

In Thailand, however, for the first time this regulatory change also had an impact on the final ranking of a race. Aleix Espargaro, who had placed fifth on his Aprilia, was given a 3″ penalty, as it was the second infringement for him after the one found two weeks ago, at the Indonesian Grand Prix.

A heavy penalty for the representative of the Noale manufacturer, because it made him lose three positions, thus dropping him to eighth place in the final. Fabio Quartararo’s Yamaha, Marc Marquez’s Honda and Luca Marini’s Ducati took advantage of the situation, gaining one position each.

Espargaro’s was not the only infringement detected by the commissioners, because his brother Pol’s GasGas Tech3, Marc Marquez’s Honda and the winner Jorge Martin’s Ducati were also found to be below the minimum permitted value.

This should not be surprising in the case of Martin, who did almost the entire race in clean air while being in the lead. The others, however, probably feared too much an increase in values ​​in a race that was expected to be a group race and with high temperatures and were too low with the basic value.

