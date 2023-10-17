Statistics that we do not know in the Netherlands: weapons in cars.

There are some things that only apply in specific countries. For example, in the United States you will never hear a study about bicycle density per city or a government campaign to increase cycling. But it is also true the other way around. Figures on the theft of weapons from cars.

The chance that you will encounter a firearm in a car is a lot smaller in the Netherlands compared to the United States. There is even a development going on on the other side of the pond. People steal a firearm from a car much more often than a few years ago.

Thieves don’t have to randomly guess whether there is a weapon in the car. The owner of the car makes no secret of the fact that he or she is a fan of firearms. Such a car often has a sticker with a message about how great weapons are. A thief could become interested in such a sticker and break a window. In many cases there indeed appears to be a weapon in the car.

Figures from research group Everytown for Gun Safety (also good name) show that a quarter of all stolen guns in America come from a car. In 2022, it turned out that more than half of stolen weapons came from a vehicle.

The car is apparently an increasingly popular place to store a firearm in the States. In Nashville in 2012, 152 firearms were stolen from a car. In 2022, this number has increased to 1,378 (!) cases.

Nashville is located in the state of Tennessee and it is precisely in this part of the United States that it is completely normal to have a firearm. Maybe several: one for the bedside table in the bedroom, one in the kitchen, one in the car.

There are some laws in circulation to improve the safety of firearms in America. A ban, no, you don’t have to think about that for the time being. However, there are other initiatives on the table. For example, requiring an owner to keep a firearm safely under lock and key. So not open and exposed. Also, the gun should not be loaded. The National Rifle Association (NRA) is – not surprisingly – against such a law. The NRA believes that gun owners will then no longer report a stolen firearm if there are consequences associated with exactly how the weapon was stolen.

Think about this article again the next time you’re in Nashville. Stricter laws already apply in the states of California, New York and New Jersey. In these states, it is mandatory, among other things, to keep a firearm in a safe or other secure environment. (via Carscoops)

