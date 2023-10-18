Actor Timothée Chalamet explains why he did the action scenes in DUNE 2 and the influence of Tom Cruise.

In a recent GQ article, Timothée Chalamet shared revealing details about the support and inspiration he received from Hollywood legend Tom Cruise. This unusual connection developed after the young actor concluded his participation in DUNE (2021) directed by Denis Villeneuve.

As he tells it, Timothée Chalamet received an email from Tom Cruise that would become a “rallying cry” for his upcoming performance as Paul Atreides in DUNE 2. “He basically said that in old Hollywood you would get dance and fight training, and no one will hold you to that standard today. So it’s up to you.” He also sent her a list of professionals who would help her prepare for his action scenes.

Those words inspired him a lot.

This email, full of wise words and advice, served as a motivator for Timothée Chalamet as he prepared for DUNE 2. The film, filmed during the summer and fall of 2022, coincided with the release of the acclaimed film Top Gun: Maverick . The actor even rented an entire theater for the cast and crew of DUNE to enjoy the screening.

“Top Gun was a big inspiration to me last summer when we were making Dune. Some of the crew were a little scornful about going, but I thought it was one of the best movies I’ve ever seen.”

DUNE

Top Gun: Maverick stood out in 2022 as one of the highest-grossing films and earned praise for its flight choreography, which involved the actors flying in real fighter planes equipped with cameras while US Navy pilots performed aerial maneuvers. Tom Cruise, known for doing his own stunts, has always encouraged his colleagues to reach their full potential on every project. Timothée Chalamet took this lesson to heart and increased his training level for future projects.

Director Denis Villeneuve, impressed by Timothée Chalamet’s evolution as an actor, highlighted his growth during the filming of DUNE 2, comparing it to the transformation of his character, Paul, from a boy to a man. Villeneuve stressed that it was the first time he saw someone grow up in front of the camera. The young actor’s impact on set was contagious, inspiring the entire team with his performance.

DNE 2 will hit theaters on March 15, 2024. While you can review the 3 upcoming Tom Cruise films at this link.