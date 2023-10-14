The never seen, Microsoft has launched a complete guide to installing Linux in machines that previously worked with Windows under the name How to download and install Linux.

This strange alliance between two operating systems demonstrates a change in Microsoft’s strategy and could be a response to the end of support for Windows 7, 8 and 8.1, with the aim of giving new life to these systems.

The guide offers several installation methods, including Windows Subsystem for Linux 2 and virtual machines, and asks the following question: Is Linux the best option when free Windows updates no longer work?

Until now, Microsoft and Linux have been considered major competitors in the technology world. However, this guide completely changes the landscape and is designed to help users access this open operating system.

The big solution now that support for Windows 7, 8 and 8.1 has ended?

“Linux is an operating system similar to Windows, but with many different versions due to its open source and fully customizable nature. To install Linux, you must choose an installation method and choose a Linux distribution: Ubuntu, Debian, Kali Linux, OpenSUSE, etc.,” Microsoft explains in the guide.

As mentioned above, Microsoft’s Linux installation guide comes at a time when support for Windows 7, 8, and 8.1 has come to an end. This raises the question of whether Linux could become a way forward for those looking for a free and functional operating system.

The guide offers a number of methods for installing Linux, but focuses on the Windows Subsystem for Linux 2, making the transition easier for Windows users.

Despite this strange new approach from Microsoft, it is important to note that the company has not failed to mention its own applications and services in the guide. This could also turn out to be a great strategy, since Microsoft could be looking to keep users in its ecosystem even as they consider Linux.