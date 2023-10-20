When Microsoft announced Windows 11, many raised their hands because they saw that their current computer was incompatible with the new Microsoft operating system, something that could also happen with the requirements demanded by Windows 12.

This forced many users to buy a new computer to be able to install themselves. Windows 11. However, some time later it was discovered that there were different formulas that allowed many older computers to bypass the requirements of the operating system.

And users recently discovered that a new system command allowed them to bypass the TPM requirement.

In that case, Windows 11 could be tricked into thinking that a server edition was going to be configured, skipping the hardware checks and proceeding to install the new operating system on unsupported computers.

However, the Windows 11 Build 25977 version released in Canary this week has made this command no longer work, so you will no longer be able to use it.

As far as this new build is concerned, in any case the “setupprep /product server” command can continue to do the same trick and make it easier to bypass Windows 11 requirements.

There is also another way to bypass these requirements, for example with Rufus, an application to create bootable media that allows you to eliminate these requirements using official Windows 11 images.

Likewise, version 23H2 of tiny11 is another option, which in addition to bypassing these requirements, also offers a cleaner and lighter installation.