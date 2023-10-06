Tim, gray smoke between government and Vivendi. The sale of the network remains hanging by a thread

The long-awaited face-to-face between Vivendi and the Tesoro before the binding offer of Kkr for the Tim network, it did not lead to “white smoke” but rather it has shook the markets and gathered new clouds over the matter. Meloni’s chief of staff (Gaetano) was present at the meeting – we read in Repubblica Caputi) and the Minister of Economy Giancarlo Giorgettiwho listened to the position and motivations of the president of the French giant Yannick Bollore e dell’ad Arnaud de Puyfontaine. Both the Ministry of Economy and Vivendi declined to comment the meetingwhile financial sources describe it long and in-depth. Vivendi – continues Repubblica – would therefore appear to be firm on its positions: the thesis is that the sale of the network it is not the solution to the problem of the group’s 27 billion debt.

Above all, the transfer of the major asset to a price of 20 billion (which can be increased to 23 if certain circumstances arise) would put the sustainability of the company at risk and therefore, in turn, the 20 thousand jobs. The stock on the stock exchange is also affected, losing 2.69% slipping to 0.28 euros. Analysts speak of an “unclear picture”. As in the game of Goose, the share prices return at the same levels as last Augustwhen the government entered the field by signing a letter of intent with Kkr to participate (in a minority) in the purchase of the telecommunications network.

The good thing is that CEO Pietro has been CEO since the beginning of the year Labriola ha refinanced 4 billion in credit lines (of which 3.7 on the market), covering the next deadlines on the existing debt until 2025. In theory therefore, if the sale of the network were to fail, Tim would always have time to sell other activities, including for example Sparkle submarine cables.

