Tim, the Merlyn fund takes the field. The alternative plan to the sale to Kk

Merlyn Advisorsa Luxembourg fund but which is headed by Alexander Barnabas ex Jp Morgan con 3% of Timproposes an alternative plan to Kkr: requests the removal of the CEO Pietro Labriola and candida STefano Siragusa, the former Network Operations & Wholesale Officer who left the group in August. The plan, writes the fund to the board of directors, provides for the maintenance of the network, “firmly in Italian hands”. Furthermore “he doesn’t ask the government for money” and promises to bring the shares back to 1 euro “preparing the resumption of dividend payments to shareholders”.

READ ALSO Tim, Vivendi counterattack on the internet: legal action ready

The plan – drawn up by Stefano Siragusawith the support of Merlyn’s founder Alexander Barnabas – is part of the initiative called TIMValue, which “aims to maximize value for all shareholders and stakeholders, safeguarding employment, the execution of the PNRR and the strategic interests of the country and the digital agenda”.

Among them goals, it is underlined that of bringing the value of the stock back to 1 euro within 18 months (today it closed at 24 cents), thanks to the maintenance of Netco and the TIM network in Italian hands, the creation of TechCo (an Italian company with global ambitions will effectively integrate NetC’s current assetsoe the skills of EnterpriseCo, becoming the new TIM), to the creation of the single network led by CDP in TechCo “without asking a cent from the country” and, finally, to the restructuring and sale of TimConsumer, the sale of TIM Brasil and the renaming of TechCo in Telecom Italia.

Subscribe to the newsletter