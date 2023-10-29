Giorgia Meloni Henry Kravis

Tim, the government freezes the Merlyn fund: “No alternative to KKR”. Analyses

Thanks but no thanks. This is how the government’s response to Merlyn’s proposal can be summarized. This is the fund of Alessandro Barnaba who has progressively decided to increase his participation and presence in Tim. In April, in fact, it held 0.001%, or an investment of around 65 thousand euros which then depreciated to just over 48 thousand.

Barnaba went to court asserting his package and asking for a governance review that would include Stefano Siragusa’s return to the company. Then Barnaba decided to gradually scale up, reaching 3% and announcing that he was ready to rise up to 5%. But the executive responded very quickly and in a grave manner. There are no alternatives to KKR, with all due respect to all the players in the field. Then the question arises spontaneously: why would anyone decide to round up shares in the most difficult months for Timpresent an alternative plan, already knowing that there would be no cat’s tripe?

It is probable that they wanted to obtain a double effect. On the one hand, to ferret out the government to understand if there were still hesitations despite the signing of the exclusive negotiation. On the other hand, the bet that Tim’s shares, once the operation is completed, could be worth much more. With a nice capital gain. Not bad, right?

