Vincent Bolloré (Lapresse)

Tim network, Vivendi and the continuous twists and turns. The French are now at the crossroads

The long negotiations for the sale of the Tim network. The binding offer of the American fund KKR is about to be formulated and the advisors are ready to evaluate it. But Vivendi continues to make a wall, not even the face to face with the Treasury has led to a definitive green light. The French continue to be doubtful about the deal. On one thing – we read in Il Giornale – Vivendi is probably right: the offer of 21 billion (23 in the event of a merger with Open Fiber) arriving from Kkr fund, is not adequate for the real value of Tim’s network. For at least one reason: beyond the assessments of a company’s debt, its financial burden and its actual potential, we have never seen a fund that initially offers the right price in the purchase proposal. Then the network is really worth 31 billion as Vivendi claims, it is a completely different matter, if only for the fact that there is more than one method to estimate an industrial asset, and sometimes the differences are large.



Furthermore, – continues Il Giornale – the request, if it was actually made, sounds unrealistic changing the company head in such a delicate moment for the telecommunications group. Also because it was precisely the French shareholder, a couple of years ago, who strongly wanted Pietro Labriola in the role of managing director replacing Luigi Gubitosis. With a precise mandate: to block the totalitarian takeover bid on Tim That Kkr was ready to launch at 50 cents a share and immediately begin spinning off the network. It may also be true for Vincent Bollore and his Vivendi the Italian countryside turned out to be a billionaire Caporetto as has rarely been seen, but the great transalpine financier certainly put his own spin on it: the turns of which he has become the protagonist cannot be counted with the aim of building a group of European significance that would bring together the network of Tim and the power of Mediaset integrated into its media.

