Vincent Bollorè, at 69 years old, has decided to leave the management of his media empire to his children (Imagoeconomica)

The destiny of Telecom Italia (TIM) is at the center of a bitter financial battle, with important implications for the future of the company and its strategic role in the context of digitalisation in Italy. The key aspect of this power struggle concerns the French financier Vincent Bolloré, whose involvement in Italy risks suffering a devastating blow. His “campaign” in our country was supposed to be a triumph, but it turns into a debacle. The attempt to take over Fininvest, or in any case to have a weight within the Biscione, was resolved between stamped papers and the commitment (so far disregarded) to definitively exit the capital.

The same thing can be said about Tim. First the defeat on the board of directors with the success of the Elliott fund which appointed a large part of the directors, then the request for 31 billion for the Tim network, against the 23 that will ultimately be obtained. An investment that led to an overall loss close to three billion, a stain on the otherwise immaculate track record of the Breton financier. Who was able to toast the sale of Universal recently but who otherwise hasn’t got it right in politics either. The choice to support the far-right candidate Zemmour in the last presidential elections turned into a boomerang since he didn’t even make it to the run-off.

But let’s get back to Tim. The current situation is marked by a comparison between various actorsamong which the Elliott investment fundled by Paul Singer, and the American fund KKR, which presented an offer of 23 billion euros for the purchase of the TIM network. However, Bolloré, the largest shareholder of TIM with 24% of the capital, maintains a firm position, demanding €31 billion for the sale of the network, creating a potential breaking point in the negotiations. The truth is that during the last presentation of the financial statements the CFO of the holding company said he was ready to talk about a sale of the TIM stake. A clear sign that Bollorè is now ready to give up and try to reduce the losses as much as possible.

The fate of the TIM network will be decided on November 3rd, when the board of directors will meet to evaluate KKR’s offer on Netco and decide which body is competent to make a decision on the matter: the council itself, the ordinary assembly or the extraordinary one, as the French would like. Vivendi, TIM’s largest shareholder with 23.75%, believes that only the extraordinary meeting is entitled to express an opinion, arguing that the sale of the network would change the very nature of the company.

The role of the Ministry of Economy and Finance (MEF) has become crucial, with the Italian government trying to safeguard the Italian nature of the network and guarantee national security, supporting a competitive offer. At the same time, Vivendi has expressed concerns about the price offered by KKR, believing it to be too low.

The fate of TIM is fundamental to the national interest, given that the company represents a pillar of digitalization in Italy. However, the company struggles with high debt, limited margins and limited investment capacity, making it vulnerable to rapid technology cycles.

The Ministry of Economy, Giancarlo Giorgetti, has asked all parties involved to find an orderly solution to secure TIM’s future and prevent a legal battle that could further destabilize the company. The stakes are high, and TIM’s future should not be reduced to a power struggle between factions, but should instead ensure stability and growth for the company and its employees. The sale of the TIM network represents a crucial decision that will have a significant impact on the telecommunications industry and digitalisation in Italy. The outcome of this battle is eagerly awaited not only by investors, but also by all those interested in Italy’s digital future. The meeting on the 3rd will be followed by another board of directors on November 5th, which will make a definitive decision. Will it be the right time?

