Magistrates’ doubts about the Mef’s operation on the TIM network

The game on the Tim Network is getting complicated. According to what Repubblica writes, “the Court of Auditors in joint sections, after having examined the documents sent by the Mef last 4 October on the investment in the Tim network and in the Sparkle submarine cable company, expresses a non-“exclusive” opinion from which shows that «at present, the content of the motivation of the Prime Ministerial Decree and of the preliminary financial statements sent, also concise, do not appear suitable to adequately support the judgment of financial sustainability of the investment»”.

As Repubblica explains, “first of all, the discrepancy of the operation with respect to the text of the Prime Ministerial Decree is contested, as the Mef should invest in «two companies upstream from the infrastructure» and not directly in the network”. And secondly the Court «was not able to verify the concrete governance structures of the new company». And the governance, which the Mef will have to in the face of an investment of 2.2 billion, “takes on centrality so that the proposed operation remains consistent with the assessments of economic convenience and with the pursuit of the strategic objectives that underpin the choice”.

To respond to press reconstructions reporting objections and objections to the operation by the accounting judiciary, Quotidiano.net reports instead, the Mef explained that “the Court of Auditors did not express a preclusive judgment with respect to the operation of a Netco for the acquisition of Tim” because “the profiles relating to financial sustainability and economic convenience were not analyzed as the negotiation phase did not currently allow the examination of definitive data with respect to the ‘operation”.

Subscribe to the newsletter