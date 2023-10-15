Giorgia Meloni Henry Kravis

Kkr ready to lift the veil on the offer for the Tim network

In a few hours the offer presented by the KKR fund for the acquisition of the Tim network will be revealed. The deadline for submitting a binding offer is set for October 15, as reported by La Stampa. Once received, the offer will be subjected to analysis by the consultants of the group led by Pietro Labriola, and will subsequently be discussed in a specially convened board of directors, probably in the first few days of November. Although the group’s financial calendar already includes a board meeting for November 8thit may be necessary to convene two separate councils.

Read also: F2i, a fund for Tim’s network with a budget of one billion

The content of KKR’s offer will be crucial in determining the next steps of the operation. Unless the offer is significantly better than the one that led to the initial agreement, it is likely that Tim’s board of directors will opt to convene a “consultative” meeting by mid-December, rather than one direct decision. This meeting would allow board members to evaluate acceptance of the offer with shareholders. The decision will be up to the board, which has already obtained a series of legal opinions which indicate that, for decisions such as the sale of Netco (the future company that will host the infrastructure assets of Tim), an assembly meeting may not be necessary.

Read also: The Capital Bill advances quickly, from Generali to Tim: here’s what changes

However, this prospect has raised some speculation among market participants in recent days, who had suggested that the board could opt for a procedure without involving shareholders. This now seems less likely. The Minister of Business and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso, declared yesterday that work is being done to find a solution for Tim and the creation of a unique network through the merger with Open Fiber, demonstrating openness to foreign investments.

The wait for KKR’s offer – notes La Stampa – pushed the stock of Tim rose on the stock market yesterday, although few expect substantial news from the US investor. The offer for Netco is expected to amount to around 20 billion euros (of which 10 billion in debt and 10 billion in equity), with a further 3 billion earn-out linked to future integration with Open Fiber. The details, including the number of employees who will remain at the network company and the terms of the master service agreement, will have a significant impact. Furthermore, the memorandum between the American fund and the Ministry of Economy and Finance provides that the ministry, which has made available up to 2.5 billion, could hold up to 20% of Netcoalthough the operation of these agreements depends on the opinion of the Court of Auditors.

The F2i fund has also signed deals that could allow it to acquire up to 15% of the network company. The position of Vivendi, which holds 24% of Tim and represents the relative majority shareholder, remains an element to be evaluated, as it recently expressed concerns regarding the operation during a meeting with government representatives.

Subscribe to the newsletter