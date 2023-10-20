Tim, Vivendi: “We want to have our say at the meeting on KKR’s offer”

Vivendi gets involved in the negotiation between Tim e Kkr. “As major shareholders we want to express our position” on Kkr’s binding offer on the network of Tim “in assembly”. To say it, as Radiocor writes, Francois Larozechief financial officer of Vivendiresponding to a question from analysts during the presentation of the French group’s third quarter accounts.

“Tim must give all shareholders the opportunity to give their opinion”, he added, underlining that the sale of the network is a “very important” move for Tim, reiterating what has already emerged, which according to Vivendi a fair estimate for its value is 30 billion euros.

“We will express our considerations on Tim in the ordinary or extraordinary meeting of the group”, he then declared Rose recalling that Vivendi “is Tim’s largest shareholder with more than 23.7% of the capital”.

