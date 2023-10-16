Giorgia Meloni Henry Kravis

Kkr sends the offer for Tim: but there is the unknown Sparkle

In the end, Kkr’s binding offer for Tim’s network arrived. No big surprise: as Affaritaliani.it had anticipated even at the end of last year, in fact, the Americans are interested in taking over an asset which, once entirely transformed from copper to fibre, could be worth a lot of money. And everyone will be able to live happily ever after: the MEF, which thanks also to the Golden Power will find itself the owner of 20% of a strategic infrastructure; Kkr who will be able at that point (say in at least five years) to hypothesize an exit that maximizes the investment. And the bottom F2i which is expected to hold another 10% of the network.



Tim received from Kkr today made the binding offer on NetCo, relating to Tim’s fixed network activities, including FiberCop. A note from the group communicates this. With reference to the stake held by Tim in Sparkle, we read in the note, Kkr has formulated a new non-binding offer, waiting to proceed with the transmission of a binding offer within 4/8 weeks, at the end of the ongoing due diligence activities , requesting an exclusivity period until December 20th. The offer on NetCo expires on November 8th, without prejudice to the possibility of discussing the terms of further extensions until December 20th. As soon as the analysis is completed, the binding offer will be brought to the Board of Directors for examination without delay, the note concludes.

From a financial point of view, the structure of the operation is what was announced: 10 billion in debt, 10 billion in equity and 3 billion in “earn out” once integration with Open Fiber. Yet there is something the market doesn’t like, given that Tim’s title, after an initial “celebration” is the worst on Piazza Affari and drops more than 2%. Why? First of all we need to understand what the problem is with Sparale, the cable company which, initially, was supposed to be included in KKR’s offer. Accredited sources report to Affaritaliani.it that it could be the MEF that will directly make an offer for this asset, as it is an extremely delicate part of the entire infrastructure.

Then we need to understand what the French at Vivendi want to do. Who, after having declared that the right price was 31 billion – but having leaked that it could have been closed at 26 – they find themselves with two significant problems. The first is to understand what the new ServiceCo will include, i.e. the part of services that will be the core business of the new Tim after the transfer of the network. A telecommunications company that does not have the network but only manages its use can certainly be more agile and streamlined, but also face a drop in profitability. In short, we will see on the basis of what is decided by the board of directors. As mentioned, there are two on the horizon. The first to analyze the company’s first nine months’ accounts, the second to understand what contours the new company will have.

The other problem that grips the French is the assembly that will have to definitively decide on the transfer of the network. This is a legal technicality with enormous repercussions on the business: for Vivendi it must be extraordinary, for the company the board would even be sufficient but it is still preferred to go through an ordinary meeting. T“super expert” kings like Piergaetano Marchetti, Giuseppe Portale and Andrea Zoppini, with three different opinions, they agreed with the company. But it seems that Vivendi is ready for the stamp paper because it fears that the ordinary meeting will ratify without a blow an offer that is still considered low by the French. But the road now seems to be taken and, barring incredible twists (but which can always happen with Tim), it should lead to a conclusion final by December 20th of this year.

