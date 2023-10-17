Pietro Labriola, Benedetto Levi, Gianluca Corti dressed as a groom

Tim, here’s what the Mef offer for Sparkle could look like

The watchword echoing in Tim’s corridors at the moment is “prudence”. Nobody wants to say too much now that Kkr’s binding offer is definitively taking shape. There is talk of a folder consisting of dozens of pages, impossible to read when the press release was issued this morning, before the opening of the stock markets. The indiscretion from Affaritaliani.it has been confirmed that it is the ESM (and not the Americans) that presents an offer for Sparkle cables. It could be precisely this move that has increased the overall offer: 20 billion would have been put on the table by the Americans of KKR (in addition to an earn out of three billion for the integration with Open Fiber). To these we must add the amount allocated for Sparkle. Rumors speak of an amount between 800 million and one billion.



But, of course, everything is still in progress. Until the definitive intentions are made known, we will continue to move between hypotheses. The dates are also yet to be defined. According to Affaritaliani.it, Tim’s board of directors will meet before the board of directors already set for on November 8th when the accounts for the nine months will be analysed. A few days, no more than two weeks, to decide exactly what to do with the network. In the meantime, however, the title sinks and some claim that the market is not exactly appreciating what is happening around the ex-Telecom.

We will see in the next few days: a single session (albeit very dark given that Tim lost over 6%) cannot be indicative. Since the beginning of the year, shares have gained almost 17% and the times when they reached a value of 0.18 euros seem very distant. The analysts’ target price rose to the mark 0.42-0.43. But there is still much to do and clarify. The first issue to understand is that relating to the separation of network activities from the rest of the company. The board’s intention is confirmed, once KKR’s offer has been analysed, to bring the decisions to the meeting to grasp the “moods” of that part too of shareholders who has always remained more on the sidelines.

Assuming that everything goes well, what should be the most correct formula? For Vivendi, a change of statute would be necessary, which necessarily passes through an extraordinary meeting where the decisions are made they are taken with 66% of the present capital. It is obvious to think that in a situation of this type, Vivendi – which holds 24% of the shares – should not find too much difficulty in blocking the sale of the network. In recent weeks, rumors had also spread that the French had asked to stop the sale of that strategic asset, claiming that it was more appropriate to try to change the management and try to find an alternative solution. For example, the famous private take which never took off.

As recalled by three authoritative experts, Piergaetano Marchetti, Giuseppe Portale and Andrea Zoppini, with three different opinions, they agreed with the company. There is also the precedent of Wind Tre, which sold 60% of its Netco to the Swedish fund Eqt without changing its company name. And in Tim’s area they are sure that in this case too there is no need to proceed with a change to the statute. Vivendi’s reasons, however, are understandable: lThe purchase of 24% of Tim could turn into a potential loss of almost three billion euros. This is why everyone from Vincent Bollorè on down is very “susceptible” when faced with the dossier.

The French point out that once the network was sold, the appeal of Tim’s ServiceCo would be much reduced, despite becoming a company that, above all thanks to Brazil but also the enterprise side could end up having an Ebitda of around three billion and debt close to six: a decidedly sustainable relationship. What remains to be understood is how to make this new company dedicated to services profitable. An experiment like the one with Dazn, which has turned into approximately, will certainly not be repeated 500 million red. It’s easier, however, to start looking around with a single password: Consolidation.

The world of telecommunications now has very small, if not zero, margins. And the price lever, on which the clash between the top European players took place, can no longer be used, under penalty of definitive destruction of the system. So what if the over the top have monopolized the provision of streaming services, what could be any additional business reasons? Exactly, in fact. And therefore the only way is to group players. But at the moment, if we exclude the Netherlands, no other country has taken this path. But now something is changing.

Live in Cernobbio, on the occasion of ComoLake 2023, in fact, both the CEO of WindTre Gianluca Corti and his Iliad counterpart Benedetto Levi opened up to some operations. They did it using different tones. The first called for a structural change of rules at European level, otherwise any attempt to create synergies would fail. The second, however, recalled that Iliad had presented last year an offer for 100% of Vodafone Italia. Proposal returned to the sender but which certainly opened a breach in a world that had experienced one multiplication of operators in past years.

Finally, it should be remembered that Pietro Labriola, at the helm of Tim for just under two years now, he has already launched his personal “list” of priorities to the government (first to the Draghi government, then to the Meloni government). In addition to consolidation, the need to raise the minimum levels of the electromagnetic spectrum, until the adoption of a new industrial policy in the sector. And today, a year and a half later, many maintain that this is the path to follow. Does this mean that Labriola is a prophet to be followed at all costs? Certainly not. But that the urgencies of a strategic sector such as telecommunications are multiple. And that the six billion allocated by the Pnrr to the sector are a bit too little to make the revolution. Someone close to the world of telecommunications has already started to say that the next few weeks – after already complicated months – they will be the truly decisive ones. Looking forward to a 2024 in which they could plan some weddings. Of interest, certainly. But also about survival.



