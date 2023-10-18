Tim, Consob wants clarification on KKR’s offer

After an initial negative reaction from the market, Telecom Italia (Tim) is trying to recover ground on the stock market, with an increase of 3.69% to 0.26 euros yesterday. Consolidated trend also in today’s session which sees the stock growing by over 2%. Everything revolves around the long-awaited meeting of the Board of Directors, which has been called on an extraordinary basis for early November, to discuss the binding offer of Kkr for the acquisition of Tim’s landline network. Repubblica reports it.

Read also: Tim, here is the Mef’s offer for Sparkle. And possible mergers in the future

The first step Tim envisions is a Board of Directors meeting in early November to discuss and instruct the offer in its various components. Subsequently, a second meeting will be scheduled to vote on the offer and decide whether it is appropriate to submit it to a consultative meeting (to be called within 30 days of the board of directors meeting) or to an extraordinary meeting within 45 days, as suggested by the first shareholder’s lawyers by Tim, Vivendi. According to financial sources, the board of directors could convene a consultative meeting by December 20 to ask for the opinion of shareholderswhich falls within the terms established by KKR for the new offer on submarine cables Sparkleand for a possible extension of the binding offer, which currently remains valid until November 8th.

Read also: F2i, a fund for Tim’s network with a budget of one billion

Kkr is keen to close this deal soon, having been involved with Tim for over two years. Non November 2021, KKR expressed its intention to launch a takeover bid at 0.505 eurosbut this proposal was rejected by the current Board of Directors in spring 2022. In addition to KKR, the unions requested further clarification on the issue of jobs, both by the company and by the Ministry of Economy and Finance (Mef). Uilcom is concerned, in particular, about the sustainability of the approximately 20,000 employees of the service company after the sale of Tim’s infrastructure. Small shareholders of FederSolidAli have also raised concerns, filing a complaint with Consob following the collapse of Tim’s shares. They requested further details on the offer of Kkr for the network and on the non-binding offer for Sparkle.

KKR’s binding offer for Tim’s network should be around 20 billion euros, while the valuation of Sparkle is estimated at around 6-700 million euros, which represents approximately half of KKR’s first proposal in February. Consob, the Italian supervisory authority, has maintained careful monitoring of Tim’s situation, continuing to closely observe trades on the market. The issue remains open and subject to further developments in the coming months.

Subscribe to the newsletter