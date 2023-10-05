Before video games had licenses with real songs, radio stations or links with streaming applications, the option was to silence the included songs and put your own on a device, I am not going to deny it to you, I did it with Metallica playing Mario Kart 64. Well, there are times when some songs are so well done that they fit into different contexts and gaming is one of them, just as happens with some Luis Miguel songs and the Nintendo 64 title.

Mario Kart x Luis Miguel? It happened again and it’s great

The TikTok account @Retro_Gamer lit up the networks by resuming the crossover that was made not long ago, which showed that some songs by the Mexican singer Luis Miguel combined perfectly with Mario Kart 64 to such a degree that it could well pass them off as songs. from the legendary kart game. Through 2 videos, one of which we share below via the Twitter account | X “@MrReyKing”, it is proven that the race at Luigi Raceway can be enlivened by Luis Miguel’s Amor, Amor, Amor in his instrumental version.

In another of its videos, the TikTok account @Retro_Gamer does the same with the song Vuelve by Lis Miguel, again in an instrumental version, but in this case during the race at Koopa Troopa Beach, showing that, indeed, it is music , it’s gaming, and it’s the crossover we didn’t know we needed.

The crossover between Mario Kart and Luis Miguel became a trend in the summer of 2022 when some users combined the singer’s songs with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, discovering that there are certain themes, both from the game and the artist, that share a musical style and this makes that fit perfectly as you search for first place and destroy your rivals using green, red and blue shells.

