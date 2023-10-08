Limited edition consoles are some of the most coveted objects by collectors. Because they are more expensive than standard copies, they immediately become personal treasures for many gamers. Now, imagine someone ruins your Uncharted 4 themed PlayStation 4.

Although it’s a scenario you’d never want to experience, that’s exactly what one fan of Naughty Dog’s masterpiece experienced.

TikToker “fixes” her husband’s Uncharted 4 special edition PlayStation 4

A few days ago, TikToker Isabella Verónica Hardy, who has more than 61,000 followers thanks to her videos where she shares the progress of her pregnancy, went viral and unleashed internet fury. The reason? She decided to redesign her husband’s special edition hardware.

In the video of just one minute, the woman explains that her partner’s “ugly PlayStation 4” has been bothering her for months due to the blue that predominates in the design and that stands out immediately. So, she took Kraft paper to wrap the console and make it match the white tone of the rest of the room.

The PlayStation 4 special edition of Uncharted 4

Isabella Veronica Hardy unplugged the older generation Sony hardware and proceeded to clean it with a few drops of water and a cloth. Immediately, she took the white paper and proceeded to use it to wrap the console. The final result is, to say the least, interesting.

As expected, the community reacted in various ways. While some users laughed, others lashed out at the TikToker for ruining the PlayStation 4 special edition of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End. There were even those who argued that it was better to buy a PlayStation 5.

Although the content creator did not respond to comments from angry fans, she posted a follow-up video where she joked that her husband got angry and left her. Of course, it’s impossible to know if the original footage that sparked the controversy was also a joke and the boyfriend was aware of what was happening.

This is what the Uncharted PS4 looks like after the transformation

Either way, seeing an Uncharted 4 PS4 with that packaging is an image that undoubtedly angered many gamers. For context, this special edition console sells for up to $300 USD on sites like eBay.

But tell us, what do you think of this situation? Let us read you in the comments.

