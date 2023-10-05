Suara.com – The Indonesian government has officially banned social commerce, such as TikTok Shop, from carrying out transactions in order to create fair trade for small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

This step was taken following the condition of the Tanah Abang Market in Central Jakarta which, according to traders, was ‘bleeding’ after being hit by a wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, and is now being hit by digital shops.

Over the past four years, the largest textile market in Southeast Asia has lost almost 5,000 visitors. “My sales have dropped by 95 percent. Just look, people don’t want the clothes that are on sale,” complained one Tanah Abang trader.

“There was a time when I didn’t earn a single rupiah during last Eid,” he added. Digital economy observer from the Institute for Development of Economics and Finance (Indef), Nailul Huda, said that now people’s consumption habits have shifted, from those who shop at conventional stores to online stores. Meanwhile, Bank Indonesia noted that the value of e-commerce transactions in Indonesia increases every year.