Suara.com – Today, Wednesday (4/10/2023), TikTok Shop officially closed its operations in Indonesia. However, Minister of Trade Zulkifli Hasan emphasized that the government had never issued a ban on this application.

In fact, Minister of Trade Zulhas also stated that he was ready to help Tiktok Shop if it intended to open a new e-commerce channel or continue Tiktok Shop with a new permit.

When visiting the ITC Mangga Dua Shopping Center, Pademangan, North Jakarta, Zulkifli Hasan initially expressed his gratitude for TikTok’s obedience in following government directions.

“We have already expressed our thanks. I have received the letter, TikTok will follow the government’s rules,” he told the media.

Zulkifli also explained that the government had never issued a ban on any application from operating, especially in the context of adopting an anti-foreign stance. He emphasized that the government is only trying to separate e-commerce platforms and social media to create conditions for balanced competition.

This is in line with the entry into force of Minister of Trade Regulation no. 31/2023 as a revision of Minister of Trade Regulation no. 50/2020 which regulates trading procedures via electronic systems.

“So friends, sometimes the information is long-winded, but what is clear is that the government has never banned or even acted anti-foreign,” said Zulhas.

On the same occasion, Zulkifli promised to provide assistance to TikTok if it wants to open a new e-commerce channel.

“If you want to sell, you can later take care of the e-commerce (permit), we will help. So there’s no need to worry,” he said again.

