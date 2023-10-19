TikTok presents its new premium platform streaming of music in Mexico. This is TikTok Music, a platform that comes to compete with Spotify, YouTube Music and Amazon Music.

For months, TikTok had announced its plans to work on a streaming service and until now, It was only available to a small group of beta testers, however, starting this Thursday the platform will be available nationwide.

TikTok Music has arrived with several smart features that will give the user new ways to experience music. Some of its functions are:

Party mode: With this function you can listen to songs in a collaborative and personalized way.

FYP Tuning– Users will be able to swipe right to choose music scenes and moods.

Tonic: This is a personal assistant powered by ChatGPT that allows the user to discover new music, as well as offering answers to users’ questions about music. “Users can ask Tonik to search for an artist, song, or playlist, ask about concerts and tickets, learn the stories behind the music, and much more,” TikTok said in a statement.

In addition to these features, it has other functions that will allow you to “take your enjoyment of music on TikTok to the next level.” Some of them are, discover unlimited music, sing with the lyrics of the songs in real time, create collaborative playlists with your friends, import your music library, find songs through Lyrics Search, among others.

“TikTok Music will make it easy for people to save, download and share their favorite viral TikTok songs. We’re excited about the opportunities TikTok Music presents for music fans and artists alike, and the great potential it has to drive significant value for the music industry,” stated Ole Obermann, Global Head of Music Business Development for TikTok, in a statement.

According to the official TikTok Music page, there are three different plans and in each one, the first month is free. The plans are:

This plan allows you to automatically sync your TikTok favorites in the “Favorite Songs” section, makes personalized recommendations, allows you to download music and listen to music without ads.

The price of this plan is 115 pesos a month, although in the first month after using the free trial you will only pay 95 pesos. This plan is exclusively for college students and provides the same benefits as the Individual Plan. Only it is cheaper, because you will only have to pay 59 pesos per month.

In the family plan you can have up to six linked accounts and you will obtain the same benefits as in the Individual Plan. Its price is 179 pesos per month.

To use this new music streaming service, you can go to music.tiktok.com or go to the iOS app store and Google Play Store.

vll

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions