Suara.com – Digital Economy Observer, Heru Sutadi reminded the government to be alert to the control of data and markets by global digital players. This follows the efforts of the TikTok Boss who wanted to visit Indonesia to discuss e-commerce replacing the TikTok Shop.

Heru said, don’t let an investment damage the nation’s people’s economy. This needs to be avoided by the Indonesian Government.

“What needs to be avoided is data control, market control which in the long term will damage the people’s economy of this nation and data as new oil being controlled by one company is dangerous,” he said as quoted on Monday (30/10/2023).

Heru continued, the development of e-commerce in Indonesia must also provide maximum benefits for the welfare and progress of Indonesian people. Therefore, the government is deemed to have to firmly prioritize the security of Indonesian people’s data, in responding to TikTok’s efforts to open an e-commerce replacement for the TikTok Shop.

“So, if there are global digital players who enter Indonesia and only use Indonesia as a market, we must reject it,” he said.

Previously, TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew stated his intention to meet President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). This plan comes after the government banned TikTok’s e-commerce service, namely TikTok Shop, in early October.

The plan for the TikTok boss to insist on meeting Jokowi was revealed by the Minister of Cooperatives and SMEs, Teten Masduki. However, Minister Teten said that it was unlikely that this meeting would take place, because communication with the TikTok boss was only through him.

“Tiktok’s CEO wrote to the President wanting to meet him. He handed it over to me,” said Teten in Jakarta, quoted on Thursday (26/10/2023).

Apart from that, the Minister of Investment/Head of BKPM Bahlil Lahadalia asked TikTok to just focus on the social media business and not get involved in the e-commerce industry.

This is in response to TikTok’s desire to apply for an online trading or e-commerce permit to the Indonesian government.

“That’s it, TikTok is enough, if it’s social media, don’t monopolize social media either. Don’t regulate this nation too much,” said Bahlil to reporters after attending the BNI Investor Daily Summit 2023 at Hutan Kota by Plataran, Central Jakarta, Wednesday ( 10/25/2023).