If you use TikTok or Instagram, at some point you will have seen a sign in a video that indicates that it was edited using CapCut. If you are not one of those who creates video content for these networks, perhaps you have not given it importance, but if you are one of those who have, it is very possible that not only have you given it importance, but it has replaced your previous video editor. .

CapCut is another app from ByteDance, the creator of TikTok: an extraordinarily simple and easy-to-use video editor… but tremendously versatile and with endless options.

In 2022 it will already be the fourth most downloaded application in the world.

The sweet spot

According to mobile development market consultancy AppTopia, only three applications managed to surpass CapCut in number of downloads in 2022, worldwide: TikTok itself, Instagram and WhatsApp.

Others such as Snapchat, Telegram, Facebook, Spotify or popular games such as Subway Surfers and Stumble Guys were left behind. The most recent data on monthly active users, unofficial, was given by TechNode with 200 million in March of this year.

His growth is linked to the success of TikTok, Instagram and YouTube, but above all to the first, his brother, who is the one who has made him explode. In fact, initially CapCut wasn’t even called that, but JianYing, and was very popular in China. It changed its name to its current name in 2020, just when it began its international expansion, which, especially in the last year, has exploded.

The virality of TikTok is also the virality of CapCut: those who use one of its infinite templates to create impactful videos in a simple way leave a linked mark in the footer of the video. That way, other users can go directly to that template and use its texts, sounds, transitions, stickers, effects, filters, etc. A brutal showcase for this application that explains a good part of its growth.

This also explains why CapCut, a video editor after all, has more than 13 million followers on TikTok, a figure that many big brands cannot even dream of.

And it’s not just its convenience and good positioning as TikTok’s brother: since its videos can be exported to be used on any platform, it has gained many followers without needing TikTok to be its destination. It is simply a great video editor that is tremendously versatile, but very easy to use.

Unlike professional desktop editors, such as Final Cut Pro, Adobe Premiere Pro, DaVinci Resolver and company, CapCut achieved its success by working only from the smartphone, although it has already made the leap to the desktop, and can also be used for free, with some paid premium features.

CapCut has found its place in the sweet spot between spectacular results and no requirement for technical knowledge. Through its templates and simple interface, designed from scratch for mobile environments, it allows you to achieve more than convincing results in a short time. And that’s how well it goes. Alternatives like InShot, the usual leader in mobile video editing, have been eclipsed by CapCut.

And TikTok, like Instagram and company, already has an integrated video editor, but with much more basic functions. CapCut was positioned between it and desktop applications, but its advancement and ease of use have ended up making many creators not even need more.

The RESTRIC Act threat

On side B of the album, ByteDance’s extension of privacy and security concerns to CapCut of its users, especially in the United States. ByteDance itself has already had to admit certain practices around spying on its users.

And there’s more: Biden showed his support at the beginning of the year for the RESTRICT Act (acronym in English for ‘Emergency Restriction of Security Threats that threaten Information and Communication Technologies’).

This measure would make it possible to ban TikTok in the United States, and in fact it was created specifically to make this scenario possible after several signs of concern about the rise of a Chinese application on American soil.

Whether losing the US market would be a serious blow to ByteDance’s finances and its reputation, and to what extent a knock-on effect for other territories, such as the European Union, would also have to be seen. How would this impact CapCut? and if the TikTok ban could be extended to it, as it comes from the same company and there is a certain link between both applications.

For now we continue dancing with TikTok and applying the CapCut effects.

Featured image | Xataka, Mockuuups Studio.

