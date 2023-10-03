TikTok is testing a $4.99 monthly subscription model in the United States that will allow you to use the social network without advertising.

It is clear that TikTok set a trend with the launch of the short video format, something that both YouTube with Shorts and Instagram with its Reels have imitated.

Now, the situation is totally different and the popular social network is imitating the trends of other similar applications.

So much for the good: the ability to publish only text to give your users more options; as well as the bad: betting on paid subscription models, something that it seems that Meta is going to implement in a very short time.

As Android Authority has discovered in the code of the latest version of the application, it seems that It is going to launch an ad-free monthly subscription plan as an option for its users.

“We are testing the ad-free plan with the TikTok community. By continuing, you agree and acknowledge that you have read our privacy policy. You also agree to start the subscription without ads. The price includes VAT,” the code reads.

This model would cost about $4.99 per month and is currently being tested in the United States.something you can see in a screenshot of the application obtained by the American media.

Android Authority

At the moment there has been no official announcement from TikTok and it does not appear on all accounts, which suggests that they are seeing how selected users take this measure. and depending on its success, it may or may not be extended to more users.

Also, since it is a testing phase, the final price could go up or down when it is made available to the public.

Until now, TikTok has mainly relied on advertising. The platform has some revenue sharing mechanisms for creators, and also has a direct live subscription feature that allows users to subscribe directly to a creator.

It is the first time that the social media and short video app accepts money directly in exchange for an ad-free user experience.