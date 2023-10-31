Suara.com – The State Civil Apparatus (ASN) is said to be one of the vulnerable parties in elections. Moreover, a number of candidates who will compete in the 2024 presidential election are figures who have served in government.

According to Research and Program Manager, The Indonesian Institute, Center for Public Policy Research (TII) Arfianto Purbolaksono, the ASN referred to is not only the bureaucratic apparatus, but also includes the TNI and Polri.

“The neutrality of the government, including the bureaucratic apparatus, TNI and Polri, is very important to maintain. Because the presidential and vice presidential candidates who will compete are figures who are or have occupied important positions in both central and regional government,” he said in a statement written received by Suara.com in Jakarta (31/10/2023).

Furthermore, he appreciated President Jokowi’s instructions to hundreds of regional heads to be neutral in the 2024 simultaneous elections at the State Palace, Monday afternoon, October 30 2023.

According to him, these instructions are important as a form of President Jokowi’s commitment to overseeing the 2024 elections neutrally.

“This was also done to answer public concerns regarding the president’s neutrality due to the participation of his eldest son Gibran Rakabuming Raka who was a contestant paired with Prabowo Subianto,” said Arfianto.

Even so, Arfianto said that there were several steps that the government needed to take to maintain its neutrality.

First, encourage Bawaslu, the Ministry of State Apparatus Empowerment and Bureaucratic Reform (Kemen PANRB), KASN, and Kompolnas, to increase outreach to bureaucratic officials, TNI and Polri about the importance of neutrality in the 2024 Election, especially during the campaign period.

Socialization of policies related to the neutrality of state apparatus, followed by regulation of sanctions and their application in a standard and clear manner in accordance with applicable laws and regulations to provide legal certainty regarding violations of bureaucratic neutrality.

Second, create heavy sanctions rules, especially for bureaucratic officials, TNI and Polri who are proven to have violated neutrality rules during the 2024 election campaign or in other contexts.

Third, encourage Bawaslu to increase supervision of the neutrality of the bureaucracy, TNI and Polri during the campaign.

It is hoped that the central and regional Bawaslu will be able to increase supervision during the 2024 Simultaneous Election and Regional Head Election campaign.

“This supervision also needs to be carried out in collaboration with civil society groups and mass media,” he said.